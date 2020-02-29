S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 654,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of S&P Global worth $178,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $265.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.93. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $194.95 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

