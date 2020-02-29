SpaceChain Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit and EXX. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $303,730.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

