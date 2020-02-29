SpankChain (SPANK) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last week, SpankChain has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SpankChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Radar Relay, IDEX and Cryptopia. SpankChain has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $80.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpankChain Profile

SpankChain’s launch date was October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com.

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Radar Relay, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpankChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpankChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

