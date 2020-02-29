Sparkpoint Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Sparkpoint token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $148,100.00 and $1,340.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02584320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00225972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00134953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint's total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,040,111,671 tokens.

Sparkpoint's official website is sparkpoint.io.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

