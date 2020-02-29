Sparkpoint Reaches Market Cap of $170,902.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $170,902.00 and approximately $1,533.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02458115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00228853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,032,611,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

