SparksPay Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a total market cap of $5,464.00 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

