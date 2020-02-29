SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Reduced by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 4.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,538,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,492. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $247.00 and a 52 week high of $295.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.8039 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

