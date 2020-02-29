SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 306,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 302,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. 2,911,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,360. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

