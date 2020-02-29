SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,569,000 after buying an additional 2,774,292 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,171,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,203,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,346,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,027,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.