SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.4% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 14,824,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

