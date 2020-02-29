SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 608,848 shares during the period. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,406,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,579,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,401,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,879,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $39.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

