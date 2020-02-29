SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,757,000 after buying an additional 1,758,265 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,305 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,583,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,117,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,643 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 9,894,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $35.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

