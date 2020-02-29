SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 201,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.18. 10,599,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,246. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.