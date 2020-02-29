SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 155,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 267,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. 3,293,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.92 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

