Spectrecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,648.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1,648.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.45 or 0.02949147 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009889 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002454 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000554 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019199 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

