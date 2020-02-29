Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $1,716.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.53 or 0.02942473 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009972 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002356 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000553 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019488 BTC.

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

