Spectrum (SPT) Trading 43.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $20,703.00 and $13,653.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00691635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007676 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

