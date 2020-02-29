Sphere (SPHR) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $445.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040555 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000841 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,636.93 or 0.99861498 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00066830 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.