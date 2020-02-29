Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

SPR stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after buying an additional 1,770,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,389,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,448,000 after buying an additional 321,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

