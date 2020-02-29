Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.23% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after purchasing an additional 473,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after acquiring an additional 409,856 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 244,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

SPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.98.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.