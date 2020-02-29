SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 153,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,345. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,569,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,337,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,079,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,517,000 after acquiring an additional 235,010 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 589,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 226,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

