SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.00% of SPS Commerce worth $57,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 248.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 592.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 251,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 73.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 181,884 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 282,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 141,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 20,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $1,246,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,208.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,509. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

