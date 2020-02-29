SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of SRC Energy worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCI. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 5,540.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

SRCI stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRCI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

