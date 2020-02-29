St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,141.80 ($15.02).

A number of research firms have commented on STJ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,351 ($17.77) to GBX 1,344 ($17.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

STJ stock traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,015.50 ($13.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 36.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,058.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.22 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

