Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 188.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,277 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Stag Industrial worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

NYSE STAG opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

