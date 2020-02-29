Stakinglab (LABX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a market cap of $24,824.00 and $91.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00341451 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010675 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000967 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,720,942 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

