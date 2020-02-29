Stakinglab Price Hits $0.0618 on Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $25,030.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00349404 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010556 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000858 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,700,862 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

