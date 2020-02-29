Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 5,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. 6,543,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,290. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

