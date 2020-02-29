State Street Corp Acquires 118,961 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 118,961 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $63,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26.

A number of research firms have commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

