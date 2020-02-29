State Street Corp Buys 328,396 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.67% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $65,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 218,772 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

