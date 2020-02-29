State Street Corp Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State Street Corp decreased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,716 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.95% of FormFactor worth $58,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in FormFactor by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $22.37 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,976 shares of company stock worth $1,896,652. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

