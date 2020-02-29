State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 918,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.72% of Westlake Chemical worth $64,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WLK opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

