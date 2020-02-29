State Street Corp Has $63.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.98% of Alteryx worth $63,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alteryx by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after buying an additional 42,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYX opened at $139.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $160.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.03.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,162 shares of company stock valued at $57,296,435 in the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

