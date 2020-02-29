State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 175.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,921 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.88% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $64,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

TPTX stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $67,602,431.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,960.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

