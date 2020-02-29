State Street Corp Lowers Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,138,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.15% of RPT Realty worth $63,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at $3,039,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RPT Realty by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPT. ValuEngine lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.96 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.75.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

