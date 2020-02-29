State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,765,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,388 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.10% of The GEO Group worth $62,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in The GEO Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 165,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

