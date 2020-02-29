State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,071 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.52% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $64,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,914. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

