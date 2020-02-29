State Street Corp Sells 36,655 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State Street Corp cut its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.49% of Jack in the Box worth $62,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $35,777.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,225.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $68.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.