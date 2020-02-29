State Street Corp Sells 5,503 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,621 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.65% of Ormat Technologies worth $62,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,524,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 87,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $583,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

