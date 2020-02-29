Status Trading 15.8% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN and ChaoEX. Status has a market capitalization of $51.24 million and approximately $27.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Huobi, Bithumb, Neraex, Cobinhood, OOOBTC, Ovis, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, IDAX, Upbit, ABCC, ChaoEX, Kucoin, DEx.top, IDEX, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Koinex, DragonEX, IDCM, Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin, Gatecoin, BigONE, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, DDEX, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.