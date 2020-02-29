Stealth 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,573.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $6,573.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004249 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032720 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,936,413 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

