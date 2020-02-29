Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MITO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 118,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

