Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Steel Partners news, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein acquired 7,335 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 844,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,082,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 5,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $259.99 million, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.65. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $364.17 million for the quarter.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

