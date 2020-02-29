Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 32.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 297.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

