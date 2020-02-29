Steem Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.01 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. Steem has a market cap of $67.83 million and $7.01 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, GOPAX, Huobi and Poloniex. In the last week, Steem has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,642.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.03587675 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00770813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 378,476,731 coins and its circulating supply is 361,502,637 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, Binance, Poloniex, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Huobi, RuDEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

