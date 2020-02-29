Stellar Hits One Day Volume of $320.29 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Stellar has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $320.29 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges including CEX.IO, C2CX, BitMart and Kryptono. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.02441772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,205,027,075 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, Bittrex, GOPAX, ABCC, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, Exmo, RippleFox, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Liquid, OTCBTC, Koineks, Kuna, BitMart, Ovis, Exrates, Bitfinex, CryptoMarket, Kryptono, Binance, CEX.IO, Bitbns, Huobi, Stronghold, BCEX, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Indodax, CoinEgg, Kraken, Stellarport and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

