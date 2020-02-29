Stipend Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Stipend has a market cap of $102,851.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.01008574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041041 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203585 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00070277 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001955 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00310556 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

