STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 30th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 7,095,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STM. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

