Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 29th (ACIW, AFIN, AFL, ARCC, AVD, AXAHY, BCBP, BLX, BURG, BVRDF)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

