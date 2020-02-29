Storm Market Capitalization Tops $9.86 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $1.07 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, YoBit and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storm

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,465,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Coinrail, YoBit, Upbit, Coinnest, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

